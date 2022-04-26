Washington, April 26: Fans will have to wait a little longer as the Super Mario Bros. movie has been delayed to 2023. As per Variety, Universal and Illumination Entertainment's adaptation of Nintendo's Super Mario Bros video game series, which was scheduled to release on December 21, will now hit the theatres on April 7, 2023, in North America. A Japanese release will follow on April 28. 36-Year Old Super Mario Bros Game’s Sealed Copy Auctioned for $2 Million: Report.

This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Chris-san, my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023–April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 26, 2022

For the unversed, Chris Pratt has come on the board to voice the Italian plumbing protagonist. The voice ensemble also includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

