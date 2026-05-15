Entertainment News | 'Supermax': Will Smith to Play FBI Agent in Prison Thriller

Washington [US], May 15 (ANI): Will Smith is set to headline the action-thriller 'Supermax', directed by David Gordon Green, in a major worldwide acquisition deal by Amazon MGM Studios from Miramax.

The film centres on two FBI agents investigating a murder inside what is described as the world's most secure prison, as per Deadline.

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Smith will play one of the lead investigators, while casting is currently underway for his female FBI agent partner.

According to Deadline, Amazon MGM Studios secured worldwide rights to the project in an agreement reportedly valued in the USD 70 million range. The film is expected to be developed as a streaming release rather than a theatrical title.

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Production on the thriller is scheduled to begin in mid-August.

The screenplay has been written by David Weil and David J Rosen, known for their work on the television series 'Hunters' and 'Invasion'. Weil and Rosen will also executive-produce the project.

Production duties will be handled by The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman. Smith and Adam Fishbach will produce through Smith's Westbrook banner.

Green, best known for directing multiple instalments of the Halloween franchise, is set to make the biggest-budget film of his career with 'Supermax'. He most recently directed episodes of the Amazon television series 'Scarpetta.'

Several executives from Miramax are attached to the project as executive producers, including CEO Jonathan Glickman, President of Film Alexandra Loewy, COO Thom Zadra, and SVP Spencer Ela.

The film also strengthens existing creative ties between the companies involved. The Picture Company is currently producing Weil's feature directorial debut Tyrant for Amazon MGM Studios, starring Charlize Theron, Julia Garner and Demi Moore.

Meanwhile, Rosen recently collaborated with Green on the Apple TV series Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed.

Weil is also attached to write the upcoming film based on journalist Evan Gershkovich, as well as 'Extraction 3' starring Chris Hemsworth for Netflix. (ANI)

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