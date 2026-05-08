Entertainment News | Suriya's 'Karuppu' Gets Fiery New Poster Ahead of May 14 Release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): The makers of actor Suriya's highly-awaited film 'Karuppu' have unveiled a new poster ahead of the film's release.

The makers took to Instagram and shared the poster with the caption, "EIGHT days to go before the fire awakens #Karuppu #VeeraBhadrudu in theatres worldwide from 14th May 2026."

Also Read | Who Is Tannaz Irani? Actress Opens Up About Her First Marriage to Farid Currim and Her Journey With Bakhtiyaar Irani.

The latest poster shows Suriya in a lawyer avatar, standing in a powerful pose against a bright backdrop.

Take a look

Also Read | Miley Cyrus To Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on This Date - Details Inside.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYAF9IfERoc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Soon after the poster was shared online, fans flooded the comment section with excitement and started asking about the trailer release as well. One user wrote, "King Comingggggggggggg," while many others asked the makers to release the trailer soon.

Earlier, the makers had also introduced actress Trisha Krishnan's character from the film. In a special video shared online, Trisha was introduced as "Preethi." She will be seen playing a lawyer in the fantasy action film.

Recently, the makers also announced the film's release date and shared a teaser on the occasion of Suriya's birthday. The teaser featured the actor performing intense action scenes choreographed by stunt masters Anbariv.

The teaser presented Suriya as a man who is skilled in street fights and also fights legal battles in court, as he plays a lawyer in the movie. The film appears to have action, drama, songs, dance and powerful dialogues.

Karuppu is written and directed by RJB. Along with Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, the film also stars Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi and Supreeth Reddy in important roles. The music for the film has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on May 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)