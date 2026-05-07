Entertainment News | Surya Kumar Yadav, Wife Devisha Blessed with Baby Girl

Los Angeles [US], May 7 (ANI): T20 World Cup-winning captain Surya Kumar Yadav and his wife Devisha have been blessed with a baby girl.

On Thursday evening, Surya took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans and followers.

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"With giggles, bows, and dreams to unfurl- we welcome our baby girl," he captioned the post.

Surya also shared an adorable picture of Devisha holding the little one's fingers.

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Shortly after Surya shared the update, netizens, including members from the film and cricket world, chimed in the comment section and extended best wishes to the new parents in the town.

"God bless !," actor Ranveer Singh commented.

"Congratulations to both of you. God bless the little one," actor RajKummar Rao wrote.

Meanwhile, Surya is currently busy playing for the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing 19th edition of IPL.

Surya has not dazzled the fans with his 360-degree hitting, having made just 195 runs in 10 innings at an average of 19.50, with just one fifty.

Before this in March, Suryakumar led Team India to a historic third T20 World Cup title win, making them the first-ever team to successfully defend the title and win it in home conditions. Suryakumar had a decent tournament batting-wise, scoring 242 runs in nine innings at an average of over 30, striking at 136+ with a fifty.

With 3,272 runs in 113 matches, including four centuries and 25 fifties, Surya, also known as SKY, is one of India's most decorated T20I batters. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)