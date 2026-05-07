Shah Rukh Khan Makes Thalapathy Vijay Groove to ‘Google Google’ Song, Trisha Krishnan Cheers in Viral 2013 Award Show Video – WATCH

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A decade-old video of Indian cinema icons Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay has resurfaced and gone viral across social media platforms this week. The footage, capturing a spontaneous dance exchange between the two superstars, has gained fresh momentum following the historic victory of Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. DYK Thalapathy Vijay Is a Big Shah Rukh Khan Fan? Know What TVK Chief Said About SRK in Old Interview.

Thalapathy Vijay-Shah Rukh Khan’s Dance Moment From 2013 Goes Viral After TVK's Election Victory

The trending clip dates back to the 7th Annual Vijay Awards held in Chennai in May 2013. During the ceremony, Shah Rukh Khan was invited as a special guest to present the "Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan Award for Excellence in Indian Cinema" to Vijay.

In a departure from the scripted proceedings, Shah Rukh Khan playfully nudged the typically reserved Tamil superstar to join him in a dance. After a moment of visible hesitation, Vijay obliged, and the two performed steps to the hit song "Google Google" from Vijay’s 2012 blockbuster Thuppakki.

The video’s resurgence coincides with a major turning point in Vijay’s career. On May 4, 2026, his party, TVK, emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu elections, securing 108 seats and effectively disrupting the decades-long duopoly of the DMK and AIADMK. Fans have been sharing the throwback footage as a celebration of Vijay’s journey from a "Mass Hero" to the state's potential next Chief Minister.

Trisha Krishnan Could Be Seen Cheering

Adding to the video’s viral appeal is a glimpse of the front-row audience, where actress Trisha Krishnan is seen enthusiastically cheering and applauding the duo’s performance. Trisha, a long-time collaborator and friend of Vijay, appeared delighted as the two stars shared the stage.

When SRK Shook a Leg With Thalapathy Vijay

when shah rukh khan tried to make vijay dance in front of a live audience, which wasn’t even in the script and trisha also supported it 🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/Zrt3bods3p — Raj (@idfcwau) May 4, 2026

The footage of Trisha’s support has drawn significant attention due to recent events. Interestingly, the TVK election victory on May 4 also coincided with Trisha’s birthday, leading fans to dub the day a "double celebration." Reports also indicate that Trisha visited Vijay’s residence earlier this week to congratulate him personally on his political milestone.

The video continues to rack up millions of views, serving as a nostalgic reminder of the camaraderie between Bollywood and Kollywood’s biggest names at a time when one of them prepares to take on a new role in public service.

Vijay's Transition to Tamil Nadu CM's Chair

As the viral celebration settles, the focus has shifted to the significant hurdles Thalapathy Vijay faces in his transition from cinema to the Chief Minister's office. Despite TVK’s historic performance, the party secured 108 seats, leaving it 10 seats short of the 118-seat majority required in the 234-member Assembly. DYK Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Varisu’ Co-Star Shaam Predicted TVK Chief’s Tamil Nadu Election Win Two Years Ago?.

Vijay’s immediate challenge is navigating complex post-poll negotiations to form a stable coalition. While the Congress has recently signalled its support, the move has caused friction with the outgoing DMK, which branded the decision a "backstab" to their long-standing alliance.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 07:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).