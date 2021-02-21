Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Sunday kick-started the shooting for the upcoming Anurag Kashyap directorial new age thriller tilted 'Dobaaraa'.

The 'Pink' actor along with ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has commenced the shoot for the much-anticipated flick.

The 33-year-old actor hopped to her Instagram stories and shared a picture from day one of the film where she is seen holding the clapper board on the sets. Alongside the snap, she wrote, "Let's do this...... AGAIN!#Dobaaraa."

The upcoming film will mark the director-actor duo's third collaboration after 2018's hit 'Manmarziyaan' and biographical drama 'Saand Ki Aankh', which had Anurag on board as producer.

'Dobaaraa' will be produced by Cult Movies - a division under Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Sunir Kheterpal's ATHENA and Gaurav Bose's The Vermillion World Production.

Anurag was last seen in 'AK vs AK', which was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film also starred Anil Kapoor. His last release as a director was the Netflix film 'Choked' (2020), starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew.

Meanwhile, Taapsee has a flurry of films in her kitty including 'Shabaash Mithu', 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket', and 'Looop Lapeta'. (ANI)

