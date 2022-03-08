Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurana marked International Women's Day by hanging out with her son Virajveer Khurrana and daughter Varushka Khurrana in London.

Taking to Instagram, Tahira shared an adorable video featuring fun-filled moments spent with her kids on Women's Day.

Also Read | Shakil Aslam Is Creating a Sensation in the Music Industry With His New Young Smashes!.

"Celebrating this day, this life with my fav's! They bring out the best in me #womensday #happywomensday #everydaywomensday #gratitude," she captioned the post.

Tahira and her children recently reached London to give company to her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana who has been busy shooting for 'An Action Hero' in the UK for a while now.

Also Read | The Art of Music by Mohammad Rasekh, A Famous Iranian Model and Musician.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tahira is all set to come up with her debut directorial venture 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)