Music is regarded to be an art form. Art that lifts one's existence to what he or she is and allows them to experience mankind's global language. Where words fail, music communicates, and our lives are like a beautiful tune with messed-up lyrics. Shakil Aslam, a 21-year-old music phenomenon, began his music career when he was 15 years old, with the same mindset. A boy who had no idea that his interest in and passion for music would inspire him to make a career in it.

Shakil's passion for music is evident in the heartfelt lyrics he employs in his song. Aside from being a successful musician, the young man is also a lyricist. His songs are well-known not only in his nation but even elsewhere.

He not only writes a song and embellishes it with his musical talent, but he also claims that each phrase represents his personal experience, with many emotions tied to it. Because of these factors, Shakil no longer requires an introduction and has become an online sensation on platforms such as Youtube, Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, and others.

Songs like "Tumi aaso ni," "A I ta rap gan," "O bissho dekho jaw," and "Tui tui tui" are among his most recent hits. All of his songs have racked up millions of views and trends on social media, earning him adoration and recognition among young people of his age.

When asked about his other hobbies, Shakil disclosed that he is an author, entrepreneur, and YouTuber in addition to being a young well-known popular musician. Shakil's favourite pastime is engaging with individuals his age, as well as assisting society and contributing to its positive growth.

Shakil has been featured on several podcasts in recent years, where he has discussed how young people should pursue their dreams and establish a profession out of something they are passionate about without fear of societal repercussions.

Shakil can achieve whatever he wants in his favourite music niche now since his family has always been supportive of him since the beginning of his music career as a newbie.

When we asked, what motivates him and what his secret success mantra is, he said "To be honest, being successful is not as simple as it appears. I'm not surprised that people now associate me with The Shakil Aslam, an online star. I remember how I felt a few years ago when everything demanded a lot of effort and difficulty. I believe that the journey would have been more difficult if my family, friends, and fans had not been present."

"They created me and loved my effort with open hearts. So, it is now my responsibility to instill in them the same drive and willingness to pursue a challenging but rewarding route-----this is my success mantra which keeps me forever going." he continued

Shakil is youthful, passionate, and works diligently to produce what the internet, particularly the youth, enjoys each time. With time, his efforts are directed at developing a distinct idea in his music that distinguishes him from the crowd. His objective is to make a fresh impression on this generation with his words and his music. In the next few years, he plans to release a slew of new songs, all of which he hopes will be as successful as his previous efforts.