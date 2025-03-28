Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Director Amit Joshi recently interacted with the students of Actor Prepares, an Institute which was founded by actor Anupam Kher in 2005. During the session, Joshi reflected on his experience in the film industry and said that passion for cinema plays a big role in an actor's success.

Amit Joshi is known for co-directing the film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,' which starred Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. He has also written movies like Trapped and Babli Bouncer.

Also Read | 'One Battle After Another' Trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio Turns Reluctant Revolutionary in His First Movie With Paul Thomas Anderson (Watch Video).

After spending years in the Bollywood industry, the director-writer Joshi believes talent and passion are two factors which are often responsible for the success of an actor in the film industry. He says talented people are bound to be recognised if they passionately follow their art form.

"If you are talented in this film industry, I can assure you today, you are bound to be recognised, you're bound to be seen. Obviously, there is a luck factor; it can take time. And that is, there is no limit to that. It can take, maybe it can happen in a month," Amit Joshi said.

Also Read | Kunal Kamra Song on Eknath Shinde: Maharashtra Council Accepts Breach of Privilege Notice Against Stand-Up Comedian Over 'Traitor' Jibe.

The director cited the example of actor Vineet Kumar, who gained fame with the film Mukkabaaz in 2018. Joshi acknowledged that Vineet's success came after years of hard work, reinforcing the idea that perseverance and following one's passion ultimately lead to recognition.

"It (success) can happen like Vineet Kumar. It just happened now. You know he's been trying for so long. I know him from such a long time but it will if you're like really following your journey, path and passion. Eventually, things will take place," he added.

The 'Trapped' writer had a jam-packed interactive session with the Actor Prepares students. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Actor Prepares shared glimpses of the director's session with the students.

"What a power-packed session with @real.amitjoshi ! From the making of #trapped and #teribaatonmeinaisauljhajiya to what directors really look for in audition tapes, he broke it all down with honesty and insight. His journey--from corporate life to theater, writing, and directing--was nothing short of inspiring," captioned Actor Prepares on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHtGl2vKAp9/?img_index=1

Earlier, the Award-winning writer and actor Manu Rishi Chadha also held a special session for students at Actor Prepares. While speaking to ANI, Chadha described his experience as being similar to that of a teacher and also expressed the joy he felt while interacting with young actors.

"It felt just like being a teacher. I was very happy. You always get good energy from young students, and it reminds you of the time when you had many questions," he said.

"I might have come to give a masterclass, but I completely merged with them. Actors come prepared, but sometimes teachers come too prepared, which makes it less fun. So, I decided to come as an actor rather than as a teacher, and that made our understanding truly beautiful," he added.

Best known for his roles in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Ankhon Dekhi, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and Mirzapur, Chadha shared his industry experience and the importance of skill development and on-set behaviour. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)