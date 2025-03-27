Los Angeles [US], March 27 (ANI): The trailer of Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer 'One Battle After Another' has been unveiled. This marks the first time that Leonardo DiCaprio has starred in a Paul Thomas Anderson film.

Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn, Alana Haim, Benicio del Toro, Wood Harris, Shayna McHayle and Chase Infiniti are also a part of the film, as per Variety.

The trailer reveals that DiCaprio plays "Bob Ferguson, a wacky, disheveled revolutionary who's trying to save his daughter. It begins with Bob, in a beanie and bathrobe, using a payphone to request help from some unknown rebel allies but forgetting which codewords to use." Del Toro plays Bob's sensei and teaches him how to live without fear -- and pushes him out of a speeding car. The trailer ends with DiCaprio screaming out "Viva la revolucion and he and del Toro prepare to wage war against their enemies.

Anderson wrote the script and produced it with Sara Murphy and the late Adam Somner. It was shot on 35mm film using VistaVision cameras, with production in California and additional filming on location in El Paso, Texas.

"One Battle After Another" is produced by Warner Bros and will be released in theaters on September 26. (ANI)

