Washington [US], November 13 (ANI): Twitter has been flooded with memes by pop star Taylor Swift's fans targeting her ex-boyfriend and actor Jake Gyllenhaal after the singer released the 10-minute-version of the heartbreak anthem 'All Too Well' from her re-recorded album 'Red (Taylor's Version)'.

Swift recently gifted her fans the re-recording of her hit 2012 album 'Red', and many of the songs, including the latest 'All Too Well' (10-minute-version), are widely believed to be about her ex-boyfriend Gyllenhaal, whom she dated for three months in the fall of 2010.

Two years after their split, Swift released an intense breakup anthem titled 'All Too Well', which her fans were quick to understand was inspired by her relationship with the Oscar-nominated actor.

Although Swift's love life didn't pause after her 2010 breakup, her diehard fans have never forgiven Gyllenhaal. As per a US weekly source, the Tony-nominated actor had told her "it wasn't working out," and "Taylor is really upset and hurt...she feels really burned by him."

In the 2021 version of 'All Too Well', Swift added more details about their breakup, singing, "You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die," speculated to be dedicated to their age gap. At the time, Gyllenhaal was months from turning 30 while Swift was about to be 21.

In response to finally hearing the track, fans started roasting Gyllenhaal on Twitter. Here are some of the funniest reactions:

A user wrote, "jake gyllenhaal's current girlfriend after she listens to All too Well.#RedTaylorsVersion."

"Good morning to everyone except Jake Gyllenhaal... actually where is he I just wanna talk," wrote another.

A third user wrote, "jake gyllenhaal after watching all too well ten minutes version: #AllTooWellTheShortFilm."

"Joe Alwyn watching Taylor Swift destroy Jake Gyllenhaal's peace for the second time in 10 years: #RedTaylorsVersion," a user shared a meme visualizing the reaction of Swift's current boyfriend Joe Alwyn after 'All Too Well' (10 Minute Version) was released.

Another Twitter user shared, "Nobody: Taylor Swift coming for Jake Gyllenhaal 10 years after the fact because he kept her scarf."

'All Too Well' has been hailed as Swift's all-time best song by critics and fans alike.

For years, the 'Lover' star teased that she also wrote a 10-minute version of 'All Too Well', and with the re-recorded album's release, she has officially given that track to her fans.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Swift recently spoke on The Tonight Show about how the 10-minute version of 'All Too Well' was the track off 'Red (Taylor's Version)' that she was most excited for fans to finally hear.

"I was going through a bit of a sad time. I was in band rehearsals for a tour that I was about to go out on called the Speak Now tour. I showed up for rehearsals, and I just was really upset and sad and everybody could tell--it was really not fun to be around me that day--and so I started playing guitar and just playing the same four chords over and over again," she told Jimmy Fallon about the song.

She further said, "The band sort of joined in, and I started ad-libbing what I was going through and what I was feeling, and the song kept building and building and building in intensity, and the song just went for about 10 to 15 minutes of us doing this."

'All Too Well' was the fifth track on Swift's fourth studio album, 'Red', which was released on October 22, 2012, through Big Machine Records. The singer wrote 'All Too Well' with Liz Rose and produced it with Nathan Chapman as the first song written for 'Red'.

Since the release of 'Red', 'All Too Well' has earned a cult following, with frequent references to red-coloured "scarf" mentioned in the lyrics.

As per Us Weekly, the singer was inspired to re-record her previous six albums after music manager Scooter Braun purchased the masters to them in 2019. Her hope was that the updated takes on the original songs would give her back control of her discography.

Swift still has to re-record her debut album, 'Taylor Swift', her 2010 album 'Speak Now', her 2014 work '1989', and her 2017 album, 'Reputation'. (ANI)

