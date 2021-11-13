Sarees are back in vogue and our tinsel town ladies are adding some extra dash of glam to it. From sequinned sarees to ruffled ones, there's so much to offer these days and we probably want to own all of them. If you are among those who love traditional six yards, we have some newest inspiration for y'all. Mrunal Thakur and Sophie Choudry recently stepped out wearing some amazing pink sarees that instantly grabbed our eyeballs. Let's discuss them in detail. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Surbhi Chandna, Who Nailed Her Lavender Pantsuit?

For her recent promotions of Dhamaka, Mrunal Thakur stepped out wearing a baby pink chiffon saree from the house of Ridhi Mehra. The saree was adorned with a heavily embellished blouse and Thakur nailed it to the hilt. With her straightened hair and chic makeup, she kept her styling simple but radiant.

Sophie Choudry and Mrunal Thakur in Ridhi Mehra

Sophie Choudry and Mrunal Thakur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we loved Mrunal's simple saree, Sophie Choudry's was equally amazing. It was a classic pink ruffled saree by the same designer and it looked fabulous on her. Sophie further paired her saree with a heavy necklace and a waist belt and dazzled in it further. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mira Rajput, Whose Royal Purple Lehenga Has Your Vote?

While pink is definitely the colour of this season, what are your thoughts on these picks? Whose outfit did you like more? Was it Mrunal's or Sophie's? Drop-in your comments on Twitter or simply choose the option from the box below.

