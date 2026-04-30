Entertainment News | 'The Blair Witch Project' Reboot in Plans with Original Stars Joshua Leonard, Michael C Williams

Los Angeles [US], April 30 (ANI): 'Blair Witch' is set for a return! Horror filmmaker Dylan Clark is set to direct a new imagining of 'The Blair Witch Project' for Lionsgate.

Returning to the film are original stars Joshua Leonard and Michael C Williams as executive producers, along with Eduardo Sanchez, Daniel Myrick, and Gregg Hale from the 1999 production, as per Variety.

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They will serve as executive producers on the upcoming film.

Plot details are yet to be revealed about the project. The new 'Blair Witch' will bring back the full mythology and legacy of the franchise to a new generation of storytelling. Notably, the reboot was initially announced at CinemaCon in 2024.

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Following the announcement, the cast spoke to Variety, suggesting that they didn't expect to back over the internet to hype the horror franchise.

At the time, Donahue shared, "We had booked a couple of conventions. It's nice to hear nice things from the fans and see the guys. It was feeling very sweet for the first time in the whole history of this thing," as quoted by Variety.

'The Blair Witch Project' is said to be allegedly based on the true story of three student filmmakers who disappear while making a film about the legend of Blair Witch. It has collected a huge USD 248 million, further spawning two film franchises, as per Variety.

Lionsgate even operates a Blair Witch-themed Escape room in Las Vegas, called the 'Escape Blair Witch'.

Atomic Monster's James Wan and Blumhouse's Jason Blum will join Roy Lee to produce the film. Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath are also set to produce the film.

Executive producers are Steven Schneider, Michael Clear, and Judson Scott. (ANI)

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