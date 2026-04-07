Washington, April 7: The final trailer for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' was released by the makers on Monday, offering a high-stakes glimpse into Miranda Priestly's struggle to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving, digital-first media landscape. Nearly two decades after the original film's release, the sequel reunites its core cast Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci while introducing new faces, including Simone Ashley in a key supporting role.

Opening with the striking sounds of 'Runway,' an original track performed by Lady Gaga and Doechii, the trailer sets the tone for a story rooted in transformation and rivalry. Miranda Priestly, once the unchallenged authority of print fashion media, is now seen grappling with declining industry influence as she faces off against a powerful luxury conglomerate. ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Trailer: Simone Ashley Joins Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in Final Look at 2026 Sequel (Watch Video).

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Final Trailer

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In earlier released trailers, Miranda appears to have no recollection of her former assistants Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) and Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) when they first encounter her again. This moment underscores both her character's icy persona and the passage of time since their formative experiences at Runway. Andy returns as a confident senior journalist and the new Features Editor at Runway, while Emily has climbed the corporate ladder to become a formidable executive within a luxury group. 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Trailer: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci Return After 20 Years (Watch Video).

The trailer hints at a tense reunion, with sharp exchanges and high-fashion confrontations defining their renewed dynamic. A standout addition is Simone Ashley, who plays a character named Amari. She is seen seated calmly beside Miranda in head-to-toe luxury.

The sequel also brings back Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman, while adding Kenneth Branagh and Patrick Brammall as love interests. New cast members include Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, Justin Theroux, Lady Gaga, and Pauline Chalamet. Notably, Adrian Grenier will not return.

Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the film reunites the original creative team alongside producer Wendy Finerman. The first film was both a critical and commercial success, earning USD 326 million worldwide, according to Variety. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is slated for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026.

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