Washington [US], January 25 (ANI): 'The Lost Symbol' inspired by Dan Brown's 2009 novel of the same name has been cancelled by Peacock after the show's first season.

Deadline confirmed the news that the NBC Universal-owned streaming service has announced the cancellation of the drama series after its 10-episode season concluded.

Also Read | Gehraiyaan Promotions: Ananya Panday Brings in Some Early Valentine’s Day Vibes With Her Red Hot Mini Dress.

"We were so proud to bring this action-packed mystery thriller to our members and enjoyed watching this compelling series unfold with a satisfying, complete story," the streamer said Monday in a statement to Deadline.

"We're grateful to Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie, Dan Brown, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard along with CBS Studios, Imagine Television and UTV for bringing this international bestselling novel to life," the statement concluded.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: From The Family Man, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 to Code M; 10 Patriotic and Hard-Hitting Web Series You Can Binge-Watch on the Occasion.

The 10-episode series that was ordered at NBCUniversal streamer Peacock was launched in September, with the finale released November 18.

'The Lost Symbol', which will continue to be available on Peacock, followed the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon (played by Ashley Zukerman), who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

Apart from Zukerman, Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard and Beau Knapp also star in the drama.

The series was produced by CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios and Universal Television. Dworkin and Beattie wrote the adaptation and served as executive producers.

Brown, Grazer, Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, Anna Culp, John Weber and Frank Siracusa also executive produced. Dan Trachtenberg executive produced and directed the pilot. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)