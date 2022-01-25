Team Gehraiyaan is currently neck-deep in their promotional work. The film's lead stars, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa are busy with their media interactions with the ladies grabbing opportunities to sizzle in their #ootds. While Deepika Padukone is been making headlines for her terrific appearances, Ananya is also carving an impression with her chic, millennial-like choices. After picking a combination of bandeau or crop tops with pants, Ananya recently picked a red hot dress for her new outing. Ananya Panday's All-White Look is Eccentric and Wild (View Pics).

Ananya along with Deepika and Siddhant was recently seen promoting her new Amazon Prime release in the city. The actress chose a red hot outfit for her appearance and she kept her styling extremely basic. She paired her outfit with black heels and ditched any major jewellery. Blushed cheeks, pink lips, well-defined brows and hair styled in soft beach waves completed her look further. Ananya's red outfit reminded us of Valentine's week which is due next month. We don't know about the actress but we were getting all the major V-day vibes from her uber-cool outfit. Gehraiyaan: Ananya Panday Shares a Cute BTS Picture With Deepika Padukone (View Pic).

Ananya Panday for Gehraiyaan Promotions

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime on February 11 on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The movie is directed by Shakun Batra who has previously helmed films like Kapoor & Sons and Ek Main Aur Ek Tu. Going by its trailer, it comes across as a complicated love story filled with too many emotions and loaded with some fine performances.

