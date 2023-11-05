Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): After an intriguing teaser, makers of R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Babil Khan-starrer 'The Railway Men' are all set to unveil the trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Babil Khan treated fans with a new motion poster and captioned it, "A story of heroes who never wavered in their commitment to put humanity first. #TheRailwayMen - Trailer out tomorrow."

The trailer will be out on November 6.

As soon as the trailer announcement was made, fans and followers flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, "Can't wait to watch this"

"You are making your baba proud so happy to see you growing," another comment read.

Helmed by debutant director Shiv Rawail the series is set against the backdrop of the Bhopal gas leak tragedy. It showcases the unshakeable courage of the employees of Indian Railways and their efforts to save countless lives during the city's darkest hours.

R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan feature in the lead roles.

In the late hours of December 2, 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by the American Union Carbide Corporation. It has been reported that more than half a million people were poisoned that night and the official death toll exceeded 5,000. Thousands of survivors have said they, their children and grandchildren are struggling with chronic health problems causing cancer, blindness, respiratory, immune and neurological disorders as a result of the leak.

'The Railway Men', which is created under the banner of YRF Entertainment, will be out on Netflix on November 18. The Railway Men is a gripping 4-episode character-driven series based on the unsung heroes of the Bhopal gas tragedy. (ANI)

