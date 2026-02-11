Director Aditya Dhar and his production banner, B62 Studios, have officially renewed their partnership with Jio Studios, signing a two-year "first-look" deal to develop multiple feature films. The extension, reported on February 11, 2026, solidifies one of Bollywood's most successful current collaborations following the record-breaking performance of the political action-thriller Dhurandhar.

Jio Studios Extends Deal With Dhar Brothers

The Dhar brothers Aditya and Lokesh originally partnered with Jio Studios in 2023, a relationship that produced a string of critical and commercial successes including Article 370, Baramulla, and Dhoom Dhaam. Interestingly, the new contract was quietly finalized on December 5, 2025 the exact day the first Dhurandhar hit theaters. Industry analysts note that this timing reflects the studio's immense confidence in the Dhar brothers' vision, backing them even before the film emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi release of all time. The new two-year agreement grants Jio Studios priority access to all upcoming scripts developed by B62 Studios.

Aditya Dhar Moves On From ‘Ashwatthama’

While rumors of reviving The Immortal Ashwatthama have persisted, latest reports indicate that Aditya Dhar has officially moved on from the project. Originally set to star Vicky Kaushal, the mythological thriller was shelved due to insurmountable budgetary constraints. Instead, Dhar is now reportedly developing a fresh mythological action film. While no official casting has been confirmed, industry buzz suggests the director is keen to reunite with Ranveer Singh for the lead role. However, Singh’s schedule currently occupied by the highly anticipated Don 3 remains a key factor in finalising the collaboration.

'Dhurandhar 2' vs 'Toxic'

Aditya Dhar is currently in the final editing stages of the sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026. This release date sets the stage for a massive box-office confrontation with the Yash-led action epic Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Promotional plans for the sequel are already in motion:

February: A new song titled "The Revenge" is slated for release to build momentum.

March 5: The official trailer is expected to launch at a grand event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

'Dhurandhar' Sequel

Since founding B62 Studios in 2021, Aditya Dhar has established a reputation for high-octane, content-driven cinema. The Dhurandhar franchise, which stars Ranveer Singh alongside an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and R. Madhavan, has redefined the spy-action genre in India. The sequel is expected to explore the backstory of Singh’s character, Hamza and his infiltration into the underworld.

