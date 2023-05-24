Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) The second season of Rosamund Pike-led series "The Wheel of Time" will debut on Prime Video on September 1, the streamer announced Wednesday.

The show, based on author Robert Jordan's best-selling novel series, comes from executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins.

Prime Video has also released first look photos from the sophomore chapter of the show, which started in November 2021 and has already been renewed for a third season.

"The Wheel of Time" is set in a world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to wield it.

It follows Moiraine Damodred (Pike) as a member of a powerful, all-female organisation 'Aes Sedal,' who goes on a journey across the world with five young people, one of whom she believes might be the reincarnation of a person prophesied to save or destroy humanity.

"In season two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light ... or the Dark," the official plotline read.

"The Wheel of Time" also stars Zoe Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Donal Finn as Mat Cauthon and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand.

The show is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios. PTI

