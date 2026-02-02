Los Angeles [US], February 2 (ANI): Singer Chappell Roan delivered one of the most talked-about fashion moments of the 2026 Grammy Awards, redefining red carpet daring with a custom sheer Mugler gown during her second-ever appearance at the ceremony.

The pop star arrived as a nominee once again, with two major nods for her hit single 'The Subway.'

Roan, best known for chart-toppers such as 'Hot to Go', stepped onto the carpet in a striking maroon ensemble featuring an illusion bodice, with fabric draped from faux nipples adorned with nipple rings.

The sheer gown flowed into a dramatic train, revealing black undergarments beneath.

She later layered the look with a matching maroon cape and styled her long red hair forward.

According to People magazine, the outfit drew inspiration from Manfred Thierry Mugler's spring/summer 1998 'Jeu de Paume' couture collection, reinterpreted for Mugler's spring/summer 2026 line by creative director Miguel Castro Freitas.

The look marked a bolder turn from Roan's already fashion-forward 2025 Grammy debut.

At the 2026 Grammys, Roan received nominations for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, both for 'The Subway', released in late July.

Kendrick Lamar with SZA took home Record Of the Year for 'Luther', while Lola Young bagged Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Messy'. (ANI)

