Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 7 (ANI): In a bid to keep the rich legacy of theatres across the valley, rehearsals of multiple stage shows have been in full swing in Kashmir.

Known for having a rich history that spans thousands of years, theatre has been an important part of the region, both culturally and traditionally. It has not just entertained the local people for several decades, but also brought to the fore the many types of social issues.

At the time, some of the most prominent theatre groups in Kashmir have been running under the supervision of senior filmmakers, who are engaged in rehearsals of stage plays to keep the legacy alive for future generations.

One such example is the 'Kashmir Kala Manch' - one of the oldest theatre groups in the valley that played a tremendous role in keeping the art alive, even during the most challenging situations.

As a result, the group has managed to mentor and prepare a number of young artists, aiming to offer them a platform to showcase their talent. Over the past few days, the group has been busy with specific rehearsals of different plays and engaging young artists to learn the basics of theatre, including learning the script, perfecting dialogue delivery with proper expression and timing.

Artists are also enjoying the practices they have received an opportunity to learn a lot of things about acting and other associated elements. The artists get the chance to brainstorm ideas together and discuss important things, including development in theatre with new creations and ideas.

With an aim to deliver good performances, the artists also look forward to attracting the audience, especially the young generation, who are always engaged with other digital platforms.

A student at the theatre group, Beenish Manzoor, said, "You see the actors on the stage. But there is another big team behind the stage that works equally hard. It can be for makeup or stage preparations. It also requires contributions from many people. Many think that the plays are carried out with a few days of work, but we work on them for months. People might think that Kashmir's culture is just about cuisine, but the theatre legacy is way richer. The new generations need to learn more about it."

Fellow artists also spoke about the growth of theatre in the valley, calling it the "biggest school."

"Backstage artists play a very important role, including the writers, casting members and the backup actors. They are expected to remain on standby for unaverted situations," said stage actor Jehangir Farash.

Hakeem Javaid, theatre director, spoke about the art of stage plays. "After we receive the script, the director reads it out to everyone. A discussion is held about the play's setting, the environment, impact on society and other factors. After that, the casting process is initiated. There are only a few places that have worked with real artists, including our Kashmir Kala Manch, which was established in 1983. Fortunately, we never had to hire actors. Many young artists have been associated with us for a long time, even those going to schools," Javaid said.

Stating that the theatre of Kashmir has been culturally rich, the director also revealed how the group has been functioning without any funds towards the society's interest. (ANI)

