Entertainment News | They Were Legends: Hema Malini Pays Tribute to Asha Bhosle, Dharmendra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Actress and politician Hema Malini paid tribute to late actor Dharmendra and singer Asha Bhosle at the grand opening of the exhibition 'Lens & Legacy: Bollywood in Focus' at the National Gallery of Modern Art on Thursday.

While talking to the media at the sidelines of the event, Hema Malini remembered Dharmendra's contribution to the Bollywood industry, saying that the late actor had won "millions of hearts" with his work.

Also Read | 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Movie Review: Stunning Comeback by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt! 'That’s All' (LatestLY Exclusive).

"We gave tribute to Dharam ji, and that is why I am here. He has done a lot of good work for the industry. He has touched the hearts of millions with his acting."

She also paid tribute to singer Asha Bhosle by describing her as the "golden voice" of the industry. Hema Malini also remembered Bhosle's contribution to her career.

Also Read | Neetu Kapoor Remembers Rishi Kapoor on His Sixth Death Anniversary, Says 'Always in Our Hearts' (View Post).

"The renowned singer Asha Bhosle is not with us anymore. She had a golden voice. She had sung a lot of songs in my movies. They were legends (Dharmendra, Asha Bhosle)," said Hema Malini.

Asha Bhosle, one of India's most loved voices, passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure.

She was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai earlier in the month. Many stars, including Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan, attended the funeral.

Born to classical singer and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, she began her musical journey at a young age and went on to build an unparalleled legacy.

Her collaborations with composer RD Burman, whom she later married, remain among the most celebrated in Indian cinema. Her iconic hits include Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and the rebellious Dum Maro Dum.

As for Dharmendra, the actor passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, leaving behind a towering legacy spanning over six decades.

Known for his charismatic screen presence, gentle smile and versatility, he was widely regarded as one of the most iconic actors of Indian cinema.

His body of work includes classics such as 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela' and 'Anupama'. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)