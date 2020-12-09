Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is widely appreciated as one of the fittest Bollywood celebrities, on Wednesday shared his high kick rehearsal video from his training sessions on social media.

The 30-year-old star took to Instagram to treat his fans with a video of him excelling high roof kick which was 10ft. long, mentioned by him. Clad with a dark blue sports tee and green joggers, the 'Baaghi' actor appears fit.

The actor who has reconceptualised action in Bollywood often shares clips from his workout and stunt training sessions.

In the clip, Shroff is seen practicing the high roof kick by hitting a pad that his trainer above the roof is holding. He noted, "10 ft ... I think its time to take the roof higher #luckyshot," using a winking face with tongue emoticon.

Fellow celebrities were seen leaving comments to appreciate him, the 'Heropanti' actor's rumoured girlfriend actor Disha Patani also noted, 'Insane' with fire emoticons. The post garnered over eight lakh views within a few minutes of being posted.

On the work front, Shroff recently unveiled the first look of his forthcoming action-thriller 'Ganapath'. (ANI)

