Los Angeles, Sep 30 (PTI) Popular British stars Olivia Colman, Saly Hawkins and Rowan Atkinson have boarded the cast of "Wonka", a musical based on the early life of author Roald Dahl's famous character Willy Wonka.

The story will focus on a young Willy Wonka, to be played by Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet, and his adventures prior to opening the famous chocolate factory.

The movie will be directed by 'Paddington' helmer Paul King from the screenplay he wrote with Simon Farnaby. David Heyman is producing via his Heyday Films along with Luke Kelly.

According to Variety, details of Colman, Hawkins and Atkinson's characters are currently under wraps.

The film's cast also include Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Rich Fulcher, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Paterson Joseph, Keegan-Michael Key, Calah Lane, Matt Lucas, Colin O'Brien, Natasha Rothwell, Rakhee Thakrar and Ellie White.

"Wonka" will be Warner Bros' third film inspired by Dahl's classic novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory".

The first big screen adaptation, that came in 1971, starred Gene Wilder as Wonka, while the second movie, released in 2005, featured Johnny Depp in the role.

Both the films followed a poor boy named Charlie Bucket, who wins a golden ticket to tour the world-famous and heavily guarded chocolate factory. PTIs

