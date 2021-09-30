Spectre actress Monica Bellucci celebrates her birthday on September 30. While she started her career as a model for brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Dior, she slowly channelled her career towards acting and ultimately marked her debut in Hollywood. And as they say, there has been no looking back for her ever since. Monica has risen to prominence since her acting stint but besides that, she has also cemented her place as a fashion force to reckon with. Angelina Jolie Birthday Special: A Fashion Czarina Whose Humble Wardrobe is Every Girl's Fantasy (View Pics).

Monica's red carpet appearances are a testament to her love for fashion. She carefully picks what she wants to wear and ensures that she nails it to the hilt. Right from a classic red gown on the red carpet to a scintillating black one, she has managed to nail the most classic of attires and carve a niche for herself in the industry. An icon of her time, Bellucci has managed to evolve with time and her wardrobe has seen some major changes over the years. And while the times have changed, the aura around her continues to shine the brightest. Sarah Jessica Parker Birthday: 10 Best Outfits She Wore in Sex and the City (View Pics).

On Monica Bellucci's birthday today, here's rewinding the time to witness some of her finest fashion moments once again.

Slaying In Her Printed Gucci Gown

As Hot As She Can Be

Red Never Looked So Good Before

A Penchant for Red... Always!

She Made Velvet Look in Vogue Once Again!

Ruffles and Lace, What Else Do You Need?

Pretty in Pink

We hope the diva has a splendid day today and that she continues to rule our hearts for the years to come. Happy Birthday, Monica Bellucci! Have a great one.

