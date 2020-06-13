Entertainment News | Tom Hanks Starrer 'Bios' Delays Release; to Hit Theatres in April 2021

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Veteran actor Tom Hanks starrer sci-fi adventure movie, 'Bios', has relocated its date of release and is now set to hit the theatres on April 16, 2021.

'Bios' was previously fixed for a theatrical release on October 2, 2020.

The forthcoming movie will see the Oscar-winning actor as a man who is determined to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he's gone, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

He stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland.

But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for decades, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear.

'Bios' is directed by Miguel Sapochnik, and Universal is distributing the flick per its deal with Amblin.

While the 'Forrest Gump' actor's much-anticipated war drama 'Greyhound' is set to make its global debut on July 10, this year and will premiere on Apple TV Plus. (ANI)

