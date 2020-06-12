Da 5 Bloods Movie Review: Critics Laud the Spike Lee Film for Its Historical Significance and Topical Relevance

Talk about films that are timely or speak to people about current situations and there's probably no better time than now for Spike Lee's film, Da 5 Bloods to have released. The film is now streaming on Netflix and is creating a lot off buzz already. In the wake of the George Floyd protests, content relating to racism has certainly come to the fore as people are educating themselves more on racial injustice. Spike Lee's new film is a searing Vietnam War epic starring Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mélanie Thierry, Paul Walter Hauser, Jasper Pääkkönen, Jean Reno, and Chadwick Boseman in lead roles. Artemis Fowl Movie Review: Critics Call Kenneth Branagh's Directorial A Total Debacle.

Streaming now on Netflix, the film seems to be earning some brilliant reviews and is being termed as one of Lee's most 'urgent' films. That itself is a big compliment we must say given that most of Lee's works have been high on impact. For the uninitiated, Lee's previous works include brilliant films like BlacKkKlansman.

Calling the film one of Netflix's best original films yet, Forbes in their review wrote, "Da 5 Bloods is partially an attempt to reclaim the Vietnam War historical narrative for the soldiers who, despite making up 11% of the population, comprised 1/3 of the soldiers. Beyond its broader contextual place in the cinematic (and political) canon, it’s just a terrific heist drama. It is a thrilling heist movie, one unafraid to immerse itself in genre while also relishing the opportunity to use the conventions and commercial value of old-school cinema to reclaim a historical narrative."

Creating great cinema with a combination of action and history, DigitalSpy lauded the film saying, "From land mines to armed thieves and saboteurs, the action is almost non-stop as the film progresses. Da 5 Bloods is engaging while also providing smatterings of history throughout. By having all Black soldiers and showcasing their point of view during Vietnam, this film is able to provide a fresh perspective on the trials and tribulations of war."

Check Out the Film's Trailer Here:

Hinting that the film is a topical comment on race and relation, Indian Express in their review wrote, "Da 5 Blood is a non-stop riotous mix of a war drama, a western, a study of crime and redemption, a savage satire, an actioner, laced with a strong emotional quotient. And the whole is a huge punch in the gut. Lee’s purpose is as clear as it has always been, and he starts as he means to go on, picking on salient historical points."Da 5 Bloods Trailer Video: Spike Lee's Engaging War Film Deserves To Be a Part of Your Netflix's 'To-Watch' List.

The film is now streaming on Netflix and if you are a fan of Spike Lee, it looks like this one should be on your immediate watchlist. Stay tuned for LatestLY's review of the film!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 11:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).