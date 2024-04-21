Washington [US], April 21 (ANI): Taylor Swift has seemingly sent a secret message to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in the lyric video for her song 'So High School,' further fueling speculation that the track is about their relationship.

In the video, Swift strategically highlights the initials 'TK' and 'TS' at the 45-second mark, where the lyrics mention "twinkling lights."

Fans quickly picked up on the subtle nod, with one Swiftie exclaiming, "TK AND TS HIGHLIGHTED IN PINK OMGDMSMDMSMD!"

Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, appeared to confirm the speculation himself with a cryptic post on the X account for his podcast, 'New Heights.'

The post featured Kelce impersonating his father, accompanied by the caption, "Those Papa Kelce impressions are just too good."

This coincided with lyrics from the song where Swift sings about laughing at an impression Kelce did of his father.

Prior to these confirmations, fans had already been theorizing about the song's subject, pointing to various clues in the lyrics.

References to a game Kelce played with AfterBuzz TV and their first public date night in October 2023 were cited as evidence supporting the theory.

Additionally, Swifties reportedly believe that another track from Swift's album, 'The Alchemy,' is also about Kelce, noting references to touchdowns, winning streaks, and being the best in the league.

However, Kelce appears unfazed by Swift's past relationships being a source of inspiration for her music.

A source close to the couple revealed to Page Six, "He understands this is a major part of what makes her the person and artist she is and he is in no way looking to thwart the direction she takes."

In a show of their continued strong relationship, Swift shared an intimate home video of her and Kelce on Friday evening following the release of her highly anticipated album 'The Tortured Poets Department.'

As speculation continues to swirl around the inspiration behind Swift's songs, fans eagerly await any further clues that may shed light on the pop superstar's personal life. (ANI)

