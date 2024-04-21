Sydney Sweeney Shares Videos of Her Kitesurfing Adventure, Jokes ‘I Had a Board Meeting’

Actress Syndey Sweeney recently took on a challenging water sport. The 26-year-old Euphoria star took to Instagram to share her recent kitesurfing adventure, offering a glimpse into the action through a collage of pictures and videos. The actress started her Instagram carousel with a photo of herself standing at the edge of a boat against the backdrop of the ocean, Sweeney smiled at the camera while dressed in a blue swim top and white bikini bottoms, reports People magazine. Sydney Sweeney Channels Seductive Pirate Vibes; Immaculate Actress Looks Bold and Beautiful in Black Corset and Boots! (View Pics).
She also sported black swim shoes and a black harness. Subsequently, she shared a video of herself on the back of a jet ski, gripping a bar and being lifted into the air. According to People, another clip showcased Sweeney balancing on a surfboard while holding onto a bar, with a man guiding her on how to navigate the waves in the background.
Sydney Sweeney Goes Kitesurfing