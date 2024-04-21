Sydney Sweeney Shares Videos of Her Kitesurfing Adventure, Jokes ‘I Had a Board Meeting’

Actress Syndey Sweeney recently took on a challenging water sport. The 26-year-old Euphoria star took to Instagram to share her recent kitesurfing adventure, offering a glimpse into the action through a collage of pictures and videos. The actress started her Instagram carousel with a photo of herself standing at the edge of a boat against the backdrop of the ocean, Sweeney smiled at the camera while dressed in a blue swim top and white bikini bottoms, reports People magazine. Sydney Sweeney Channels Seductive Pirate Vibes; Immaculate Actress Looks Bold and Beautiful in Black Corset and Boots! (View Pics).

She also sported black swim shoes and a black harness. Subsequently, she shared a video of herself on the back of a jet ski, gripping a bar and being lifted into the air. According to People, another clip showcased Sweeney balancing on a surfboard while holding onto a bar, with a man guiding her on how to navigate the waves in the background.

Sydney Sweeney Goes Kitesurfing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Additionally, she humorously included a video of one of her failed attempts, where she fell face first into the ocean after launching off her board while holding onto the bar. She then yelled out, “I flew”, as a man laughed in the background. In the final image of the carousel, Sweeney blew a kiss to the camera over her shoulder while surrounded by other kite surfers on the boat. Adding a touch of humour, she captioned the post, "Sorry I couldn’t make it I had a board meeting."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2024 12:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).