Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Travis Scott's highly anticipated Circus Maximus World Tour is creating waves among his admirers all over the world, and fans in India are no exception.

After announcing the rapper's Delhi schedule, the organisers have increased the excitement of music lovers by sharing an update about his Mumbai show.

The Mumbai show is set to take place on Wednesday, November 19, at Mahalaxmi Race Course.

At his grand India debut, fans can expect to enjoy some of his biggest hits, including Sicko Mode, Goosebumps, Highest in the Room, and the viral sensation Fe!n. His album Utopia has dominated the global charts, and it debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

Travis Scott's much-awaited India debut promises to be an unmissable spectacle for music aficionados.

After witnessing the performances of Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Post Malone, and Dua Lipa, this is going to be another major international performance for the Mumbai audience.

Tickets for the Circus Maximus World Tour, Mumbai, will go live on July 19 at noon on BookMyShow.

"Mumbai, prepare to RAGE like never before..LA FLAME IS COMING..History's about to be made as TRAVIS SCOTT BRINGS HIS CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR TO MUMBAI...WAITING ROOM OPENS SATURDAY, JULY 19, 2025 AT 11 AM IST. #CircusMaximus #TravisScottMumba," a post on the official handle of BookMyShow Live read.

Scott will be performing in New Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18 and 19.

Scott wrapped up the European leg of his Circus Maximus tour last year. The tour saw him play at arenas across North America and Europe, including Tottenham Hotspur's 62,000-capacity soccer stadium in London.

One of the remarkable moments of Scott's 'Circus Maximus World Tour' came when singer Kanye West joined Travis Scott as a special guest during his performance at Orlando last year.

Travis Scott is considered one of the rap legends who redefined modern hip-hop with his signature psychedelic beats and immersive stage productions.

Scott's Circus Maximus World Tour initially kicked off in October 2023 and included 76 sold-out stops across North America, Europe, the UK, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand throughout 2023 and 2024. (ANI)

