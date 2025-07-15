Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, best known for the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), responded to Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's now-viral statement about feeling "wasted" in the director's 2023 film Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay. Sanjay Dutt, who is currently promoting his upcoming film KD – The Devil at an event in Chennai, spoke about his career and films. During the interaction, he said that he was angry with director Lokesh because he did not get a big role in the film and felt he was wasted. In a recent interview, Lokesh Kanagaraj has now responded to Sanjay Dutt's remarks about his role in the 2023 hit Tamil action thriller. ‘Monica’: Second Single From Rajinikanth-Starrer ‘Coolie’ Released, Fans Delighted (Watch Video).

Lokesh Kanagaraj Reacts to Sanjay Dutt’s Wasted in ‘Leo’ Remark

While Sanjay Dutt's cheeky criticism of Lokesh Kanagaraj for his role in Leo was meant in a light way, the statement spread like wildfire, with many taking it out of context on social media and speculating tension between the two artists. During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed what went down after Dutt's comment went viral. Lokesh shared that after the incident, he received a call from Sanjay Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt Viral Remark About His Role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Leo’

#LokeshKanagaraj Wasted Me in #Leo – #SanjayDutt At a film event, Sanjay Dutt revealed he was unhappy with his small role in Leo, saying Lokesh Kanagaraj didn’t use his potential well. Many also feel Leo was Lokesh’s weakest film so far. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/OxdJpchJS5 — Cineholic (@Cineholic_india) July 11, 2025

He said Sanjay Dutt told him, "I made a very funny comment, but it got awkward after people cut it and put it on social media." In response, Lokesh told him, "No problem, sir," he recalled. The director also added that he is learning and evolving with his work and said, "I am not a genius or a great filmmaker who wouldn't write stories that overshadow other characters. I have made many mistakes in my film, and I'm still learning."

Lokesh Kanagaraj also expressed his interest in collaborating with Sanjay Dutt again in the future and said, "Probably I would do another film with Sanjay sir and make it up to him." Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo was a part of the LCU and followed the story of Parthiban, a cafe owner and a family man who comes under the radar of mafia person Antony Das due to his violent past. The movie featured a stellar cast including Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, George Maryan, Priya Anand, and Madonna Sebastian, among others. ‘Coolie’: Aamir Khan As Dahaa Sports Tattoo and Stylishly Smokes Pipe in FIRST Look From Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Tamil Film (View Poster).

Watch Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Full Interview With the Hollywood Reporter India

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen in Housefull 5, next has KD - The Devil with Dhruva Sarja. He also has Dhurandhar, The Raja Saab and Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi in his pipeline. On the other hand, Lokesh Kanagaraj is gearing up for the release of Coolie, starring Rajinikanth.

