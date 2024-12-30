Los Angeles [US], December 30 (ANI): The demise of veteran actor Linda Lavin has left her fans and members of Hollywood extremely saddened.

"You will always be remembered," a fan wrote on X.

Actor Patricia Heaton too paid her condolences.

Reacting to the news of Linda's demise, Patricia on X posted, " I just heard the news that my dear friend Linda Lavin died . Totally unexpected, even at the age of 87. A true friend and a total force of nature."

Linda Lavin, star of CBS' long-running sitcom "Alice" and a Tony winner for Neil Simon's play "Broadway Bound" who remained active in TV and on stage, breathed her last on Sunday. She was 87, as per Variety.

Lavin died due to complications from lung cancer that had been recently discovered.

Lavin was also ready to co-star with Matt Bomer and Nathan Lane in the upcoming Hulu comedy "Mid-Century Modern," which is in the midst of filming its first season. The show hails from "Will & Grace" creators/executive producers David Kohan and Max Mutchnick and director-producer James Burrows for 20th Television.

Paying tribute to Linda, Kohan, Mutchnick and Burrows in a joint statement said, "Working with Linda was one of the highlights of our careers. She was a magnificent actress, singer, musician and a heat-seeking missile with a joke. But more significantly, she was a beautiful soul. Deep, joyful, generous and loving. She made our days better. The entire staff and crew will miss her beyond measure. We are better for having known her."

Lavin was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame in 2011.

She was thrice married, the first time to actor Ron Liebman from 1969-81, the second time to actor Kip Niven from 1982-92. (ANI)

