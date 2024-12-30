The Nampally Court will pronounce its verdict on January 3 on the regular bail petition of Telugu film actor Allu Arjun in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ Leaked Online in Ultra HD Version Days After Feud With INOX PVR Over Shows in North India?.

On Monday, the court heard the arguments on the petition and the counter filed by the police.

After hearing both sides, the court reserved its judgment. The same will be pronounced on January 3.

The court had taken up the petition for hearing on December 27. As the police had sought time to file its counter to the bail petition, the court had adjourned the hearing to December 30.

While granting interim bail for four weeks on December 13, the High Court had asked Allu Arjun to move the trial court for regular bail.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in the case registered against him in connection with the December 4 stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premier show of Pushpa 2: The Rule that had claimed the life of a woman. He was produced before the Nampally court, which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

His lawyers approached the High Court, which granted him interim bail the same day.

The actor, who is named accused number 11 in the case, was released from Chanchalguda Jail the next day.

As the 14-day judicial remand period ended on December 27, the actor had to present himself before the court for further proceedings. After obtaining permission from the court, the actor appeared through video conference.

The court had also adjourned to January 10 hearing in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The same day it is likely to take up a hearing in the matter related to Allu Arjun’s remand.

Day after the stampede, the police booked the theatre management, Allu Arjun and his team for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

As part of the investigation into the police, the police interrogated Allu Arjun on December 24. He was questioned for three hours at Chikkadpally Police Station on the basis of a 10-minute video prepared by the police by compiling CCTV footage of the incident.

