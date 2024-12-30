Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer is all set to release in the theatres on January 10, 2025. Ahead of its grand release, the makers of the Telugu film unveiled the much-awaited song "Dhop" on December 22 at an event in Dallas. Sadly, the song composed by Thaman S was not well received by fans despite all the hype. Among the people contributing to "Dhop" was Jani Master. The popular choreographer recently made headlines after he was accused of raping a minor girl and also served jail time. Now, a video shared by the 42-year-old choreographer has drawn sharp criticism online. ‘Game Changer’: Kiara Advani Deletes POCSO-Charged Choreographer Jani Master’s Name From Her Post Following Criticism.

Jani Master Faces Criticism for His ‘Dhop’ Choreography Amid Rape Case

Days after the song's release, choreographer Jani Master took to his social media handle and dropped a video where he could be seen performing some unique steps on the tunes of "Dhop". Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle on December 29, the Telugu choreographer shared the video and wrote, "While @AlwaysRamCharan Anna's grace is MEGAnanimously winning your hearts, here's a step I dedicate to you all for the electrifying response to our #Dhop." Soon as the post emerged online, fans lashed out Jani Master. A user wrote, "No wonder those steps were so a**, they were composed by a pae**phile." Another asked about his jail time and wrote, "Aren't you supposed to be in jail?". Check their reactions below. ‘Game Changer’ Song ‘Dhop’: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani Dazzle With Energetic Moves in Thaman S’s Peppy Track (Watch Video).

Netizens React to Jani Master's Dance Video

No wonder those steps were so ass, they were composed by a pedophile. https://t.co/hImvVl2r57 — DLS1 (@AnishDLS1) December 29, 2024

A User Wrote -

you’re a sexual offender + your dance is terrible + the song is shit https://t.co/3v6juCFmN3 — stargirl (@aval_dhan) December 29, 2024

Jani Master Suspended from Dancer's Union?

Wasn't he suspended from their dancers union? They can't issue a cease and desist against him to stop using the movies he worked on to promote himself? @shankarshanmugh this is atrocious using this guy, who is a child sexual assault accused for your movie promotions. https://t.co/27bAoU0gHK — Zan (@RakitaMode) December 29, 2024

Netizens Were Furious About Jani Master's Post

talented but a rap157. him not being cancelled yet makes me wanna flee from this country https://t.co/iCVNQLnKbF — Bunn is waiting for KSG2❤️‍🔥 (@sseulbun) December 30, 2024

Few Preferred to Joke About His Jail Time

Indian Jail is so developed, it has a dance academy inside. https://t.co/rZaNxoPGJf — Hema🇵🇸 (@hemaaahere) December 29, 2024

Another User Wrote ‘Aren’t You Supposed To Be in Jail?’

Aren't you supposed to be in jail? https://t.co/9s51Z49jq9 — Anantha Krishnan (@Akdoesgameart) December 29, 2024

Popular choreographer Jani Master was arrested by Telangana's Cyberabad Police on September 19 for alleged sexual assault on a junior female choreographer. The Special Operation Team (SOT) of Cyberabad Police nabbed the 42-year-old from a lodge in Goa and brought him to Hyderabad for further investigation. Jani Master is currently out on bail.

