Cannes [France], May 19 (ANI): Benedict Cumberbatch stole attention with his red carpet appearance at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

He walked the red carpet with his wife, Sophie Hunter. Dressed in a black tuxedo, which he completed with a neat white shirt and bowtie, Benedict looked dapper. What caught everyone's attention was his black arm sling.

While the cause of the injury remains unknown, Cumberbatch didn't let it affect his style.

Benedict's wife, Sophie Hunter, was seen dressed in a stunning off-shoulder dress. Both happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Benedict attended the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of his film 'The Phoenician Scheme', which is directed by Wes Anderson.

As per Deadline, the audience gave a 7.5-minute standing ovation to the film after the screening.

Anderson expressed his gratitude to the cast, name-checking them in his post-screening comments."The only thing really I can think to say -- I think of 12 words to say that would stand for everything in this movie," Anderson said, before pointing out his castmates, including Del Toro, Michael Cera, and Roman Coppola, as per Deadline.'The Phoenician Scheme' marks a return to form for Anderson's offbeat dysfunctional family comedies, similar to 'Rushmore' and 'The Royal Tenenbaums'.

The film's cast also includes Michael Cera, Benicio del Toro, Rupert Friend, Mia Threapleton, Jeffrey Wright, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Antonia Desplat and Bill Murray. (ANI)

