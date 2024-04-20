Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): The makers of 'Undekhi' on Friday unveiled the trailer of the third season.

Take a look at the trailer:

Also Read | Civil War Movie Review: Alex Garland Serves a Hard-Hitting Cautionary Tale About The Rise of Ultranationalism (LatestLY Exclusive).

https://www.instagram.com/p/C58KoGwxOw2/?hl=en

Harsh Chhaya, who portrays Papa Ji, said, "Returning to 'Undekhi' for its third season isn't just about witnessing Papaji and the Atwal family reclaiming power; it's about delving deeper into the characters that have captivated fans for so long. Season 3 has added a new layer of excitement, so get ready to uncover hidden depths you never knew existed. The characters go through a rollercoaster of emotions as they navigate in a world where morality is blurred and loyalties are ever-shifting. The show will challenge your perceptions, unravel mysteries, and undoubtedly leave a lasting, shocking impact."

Also Read | Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With Secret Double Album Drop After ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Debut.

Directed by Ashish R Shukla, Undekhi 3 also features Varun Badola, Surya Sharma, Ankur Rathee, Anchal Singh, Ayn Zoya and Shivangi Singh. 'Undekhi 3' will be out on SonyLIV on May 10 (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)