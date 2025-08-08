Bollywood actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are flying high with the success of their latest release, Saiyaara. Amid the Mohit Suri film's dominating run at the box office, television and film actor Varun Badola, who played Ahaan Panday's on-screen father in the film, made a concerning statement about the film's promotional method. Reacting to the wild theatre reactions of Saiyaara during the initial days of its release, Varun said that it was nothing but the promotional team just going too far. In a new statement on social media, the actor said that his comments have been "misinterpreted" with the intent to tarnish the image of the movie. ‘PR Team Went a Little Overboard’: ‘Saiyaara’ Actor Varun Badola Reveals Viral Theatre Reactions to Ahaan Panday–Aneet Padda’s Romantic Musical Were a Promotional Stunt.

Varun Badola Slams Reports Misinterpreting His Comments on ‘Saiyaara’ Promotions

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday (August 7), Varun Badola shared that his comments about Saiyaara's promotional methods during a recent interview have been twisted with malicious intent. Sharing screenshots of several new reports about his recent statement, Varun Badola wrote, "This is a complete misinterpretation and misrepresentation of my words. This is malicious in its intent to tarnish a film likeSaiyaara that has been receivng unanimous love from everyone."

Varun Badola Shares Clarification About His Recent Comments on ‘Saiyaara’ Promotions

What Did Varun Badola Say in His Previous Statement?

In an interview with SCREEN, Varun Badola was asked whether the viral theatre reactions of Saiyaara were genuine or planted. Reacting to this, the actor completely contradicted director Mohit Suri and producer Akshay Widhwani's claim and said that the promotional team went a little overboard with the videos.

He said, "I think the promotions team went a little overboard there, wher people are going to see the film, putting IV drips. Those people must have been told to give content in some way. Thank God, people didnt get their legs broken and went crawling to see the film. Its okay, we understand promoting the movie, but its good only up to a certain level. However, the movie cannot earn so much money just based on Instagram promotions. People have gone and seen the film and they have loved it." ‘Saiyaara’ Stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Dating in Real Life? Video of Duo’s Latest Public Outing in Mumbai Goes Viral; Netizens Say ‘Made for Each Other’ – WATCH.

‘Saiyaara’ Box Office Update

Saiyaara marked the directorial comeback of Mohit Suri, best known for films like Zeher, Kalyug, Awarapan, Ek Villain, Murder 2 and Aashiqui 2. The movie, which was released in the theatres on July 18, is produced by Yash Raj Film (YRF).

