Los Angeles [US], July 18 (ANI): The Venice Film Festival has unveiled its official juries for the 82nd edition, which is scheduled to take place from August 27 to September 6.

Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres, Iranian auteur Mohammad Rasoulof, French director and screenwriter Stephane Brize (At War), Italian director and screenwriter Maura Delpero (Vermiglio), Palme d'Or winning Romanian director Cristian Mungiu (4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days) and Chinese actress Zhao Tao (Ash Is the Purest White) have come on the board as the main jury, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

As previously announced, two-time Oscar-winning director Alexander Payne (The Holdovers, Sideways, Nebraska) will head up the jury as president. Payne has only once screened a film in the Venice competition, with Downsizing debuting on the Lido in 2017.

In addition to the best film Golden Lion, the competition jury selects the Silver Lion Grand Jury prize, Silver Lions for best director, the Coppa Volpi for best actor and best actress, as well as the festival's best screenplay award, a special jury prize and the Marcello Mastroianni Award, named after the late Italian film icon, for best young actor or actress.

Venice on Friday also unveiled that the Horizons, or Orrizonti, jury will be chaired by French director and screenwriter Julia Ducournau. She will be joined by Italian director and video artist Yuri Ancarani, Argentine film critic Fernando Enrique Juan Lima, Australian director Shannon Murphy and U.S. artist and filmmaker RaMell Ross. (ANI)

