Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming quirky thriller film 'Govinda Naam Mera' unveiled the romantic track 'Pappi Jhappi' on Monday.

Vicky took to Instagram and shared a short clip of the song which he captioned, "My feelings looking at all the love you're giving to Govinda these days...just want to give a #PappiJhappiSong out now! #GovindaNaamMera streaming from 16th December, only on @disneyplushotstar!."

Also Read | Bob Odenkirk Has Been Nominated at the #GoldenGlobes for His Performance in the Final … – Latest Tweet by DiscussingFilm.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmD7WsFAGHh/

Sung by Meet Bros and Harry Arora, the romantic track features Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal.

Also Read | Jin Military Enlistment: BTS Agency Asks Media and Fans to Refrain From Visiting Training Centre.

Soon after the song was out fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Funky Vicky," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "U guys will rock with ur act."

Speaking of 'Govinda Naam Mera', the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is touted to be a quirky murder mystery and is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022.

Meanwhile, Vicky will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next film 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

Kiara, on the other hand, will also be seen in an upcoming musical romantic saga film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)