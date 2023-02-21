Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal's horror thriller film 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' turned 3 on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram story, Vicky dropped a poster of the film to mark this occasion.

Also Read | Kokdu: Season of Deity – Here’s Why Ending Kim Jung Hyun’s Do Jin Woo Vs Kokdu Rivalry Quickly Is A Missed Opportunity.

In Bhoot: Part One, the haunted ship is trapped in sandy muck off Juhu beach and is tormented by boredom. Prithvi (Vicky Kaushal), a shipping officer who has recently lost his wife and kids in a rafting accident, is tasked to investigate what is on board the mystery vessel. He is pulled to the beached ship like a possessed man, despite the hazards lurking on its dilapidated deck.

The film is said to be inspired on the MV Wisdom, a 9,000-tonne cargo ship discovered stranded on Juhu Beach in June 2011.

Also Read | Gulmohar: Did You Know Sharmila Tagore Said Yes Within 3-4 Days of Reading the Script?.

The film marked the directorial debut of Bhanu Pratap Singh, produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

On the work front, Vicky is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur'.

Helmed by Meghna and produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP), 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw featuring Vicky in the titular role and is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles.

He will also be seen in yet-to-be-titled film alongside Triptii Dimri. The Vicky-starrer is a co-production of Prime Video with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. It is touted to be an eclectic mix of drama, emotions and a dash of comedy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)