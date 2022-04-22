Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal, who has been working on an untitled project in Mussoorie, returned to Mumbai on Thursday evening.

The paparazzi spotted Vicky at the Mumbai airport on Thursday evening. Vicky, 33, was seen donning a muted purple sweatshirt and grey pants.

Vicky has been treating fans to several pictures and videos of the picturesque locations of the hill station.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', Laxman Utekar's untitled project and Shashank Khaitan's 'Govinda Naam Mera'. He also has Dharma Productions' untitled project co-starring Tripti Dimri in lead. The project will be helmed by Anand Tiwari. (ANI)

