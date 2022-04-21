Everytime we watch a Lee Soo Hyuk Korean drama we wonder, how does he always look so fine? Is he for real? It's not just about being ridiculously good looking. It's about how he carries that aura, that mystical personality in every character of his. It's so effortless. The perfect jawline, those mischievous eyes, a perfect face and that tall frame...the moment he arrives in a scene he just engulfs it. What accentuates this personality further is his cold and inconsiderate roles in Korean dramas. We are obsessed with Soo Hyuk in such roles...he is just perfect as an imperfect man. In fact, we get all kinds of unholy feelings looking at him in these roles. Tomorrow, The Universe's Star, Black - 5 Kdrama Grim Reapers We Love Heart And 'Soul'.

Such an attractive Prof. Snape!

Lee soo hyuk on his way to steal my heart every time he appears on screen🤍 #LeeSooHyuk #TomorrowEp6 pic.twitter.com/a0WakFkHDn — dua (@deeisdepressed) April 17, 2022

A vile vampire we would love to get a bite of...

Lee Soo Hyuk in "The Scholar Who Walks the Night" was honestly brilliance and beauty personified! #LeeSooHyukpic.twitter.com/nkdyBjiHiB — Muchie- Born To Love Yoon (@TooMuchie) June 7, 2021

When being mean looks so good

@skoolxgency oit Lee Soo Hyuk as Yoo Jin Wo from High School King of Savvy here pic.twitter.com/NQBiiqZvqZ — Jae (@skoolxajh) June 27, 2015

A ravishing blood sucker

If being cold and hot had a face... Bae Suzy in My Love From Another Star, Kim Jun-ho in Twenty Five Twenty One - 5 Celeb KDrama Cameos Who Exist to Make The Leads Jealous!.

Lee soo hyuk visuals in handmade love are something else😍 pic.twitter.com/LtNhQapOmQ — Yaya 🖤 ¶Park Joong Gil Era¶¶ (@AsimInMyHeart) July 5, 2021

We admit it's not a great move to love toxic characters but Lee Soo-hyuk make them so desirable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2022 09:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).