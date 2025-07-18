Washington DC [US], July 18 (ANI): The work on the long-awaited 'Assassin's Creed' live action series has finally begun at Netflix, reported Variety.

The news comes nearly five years after it was first reported that the streaming giant was developing a series version of the global hit video game franchise under a deal with game publisher Ubisoft, as per the outlet.

The project has gone through multiple creative teams in that time, with Roberto Patino and David Wiener now set as creators, showrunners, and executive producers.

"We've been fans of 'Assassin's Creed' since its release in 2007," Wiener and Patino said.

"Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that 'Assassin's Creed' opens to us. Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story -- about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith," added Weiner and Patino as quoted by Variety.

While talking about the series, the creators said that the show is about the value of "human connection" and "cultures".

"It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance. But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it's about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break. We've got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we're committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet," said Wiener and Patino.

In addition to Wiener and Patino, Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, and Austin Dill of Ubisoft Film & Television serve as executive producers, as does Matt O'Toole.

The first "Assassin's Creed" game debuted in 2007 and became an instant hit, with over 230 million copies of the various titles in the franchise having been sold to date.

The official logline for the show states that it is "centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions -- one set on determining mankind's future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will. The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity's destiny."

There have been 14 installments in the main franchise so far, with the most recent being "Assassin's Creed: Shadows," released in 2025, reported Variety.

A film adaptation starring Michael Fassbender was released in 2016.

This will be the first live-action series produced under the Netflix-Ubisoft deal. (ANI)

