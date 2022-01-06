New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): A viral video of Jawed Habib sparked controversy on Thursday in which the popular hairstylist was seen using his spit to style a woman's hair during a workshop.

The video, which is doing the rounds on various social media platforms, is reportedly from a training seminar in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. It is not clear when the video was filmed.

In it, a woman is seen sitting on the stage on a salon chair while Habib prepares to cut her hair while giving hair care tips. "Hair are dirty. Why are they dirty? Because shampoo has not been used," he says.

"Listen carefully... If there is a scarcity of water," Habib continues as he spits on the woman's head while parting her hair. He can be heard saying " this spit has life" before the video ends.

Meanwhile, people present there could be heard laughing and clapping. However, the woman seemed disturbed by what had happened.

After the video gained virality, the woman in the video came forward to recount the bad experience.

She said, "My name is Pooja Gupta. I run a parlor named Vanshika beauty parlor and am a resident of Baraut. Yesterday I attended a workshop of Jawed Habib sir. There he invited me on the stage to give me a haircut and he misbehaved. He said if there is no water, you can spit. It would be better if I had gone to my streetside barber and get a haircut, rather than going to Habib."

The National Commission for Women has said that it has taken cognisance of the incident and its chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to UP DGP to immediately investigate the veracity of the viral video and take appropriate action.

Their tweet read, "@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to immediately investigate the veracity of this viral video and take appropriate action. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest." (ANI)

