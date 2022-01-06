Musician Benji Madden is celebrating seven years of marital bliss with his wife and Hollywood star Cameron Diaz. Taking to his Instagram, Madden shared a sweet wedding anniversary tribute to his wife Cameron Diaz. "Today 7 years married. Always dreamed of having a family like this," Madden wrote in the caption. Cameron Diaz-Benji Madden Announce the Birth of Their Baby Girl, Raddix Madden! Couple Says They Will Not Post Any Pic of Their Daughter.

"Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth. Calling it a Honeymoon doesn't cover it. Real life. The only real challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane, Always and forever knowing we are home @camerondiaz Happy Anniversary I love you!" he added. Cameron Diaz Spotted for the First Time After Becoming Mother (View Pics).

Check Out Benji Madden's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benji Madden (@benjaminmadden)

The post received thousands of comments from fellow celebrities and fans.Diaz also replied to his husband by writing, "I love YOU MORE AND MORE EVERYDAY. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional. Passionate and deep = OUR LOVE. LOVE YOU FOREVER AND ALWAYS." The couple, who married in 2015, welcomed their daughter Raddix Madden in December 2019.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)