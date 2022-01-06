American comedian and former host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, Jon Stewart, took to social media to correct a viral news story about his feelings towards the depiction of goblins in JK Rowling's Harry Potter franchise, reports Variety. A clip from Stewart's The Problem with Jon Stewart podcast, published in December 2021, went viral this week for drawing a comparison between the Harry Potter goblins and the anti-semitic illustrations featured in the 1903 book The Protocols of the Elders of Zion. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary – Return to Hogwarts: Here’s Why JK Rowling Didn’t Attend the Reunion Special.

Stewart refuted the view that he was accusing Rowling of anti-semitism and said his original takedown of the goblins was all in lighthearted fun. "I do not think J.K. Rowling is anti-semitic. I did not accuse her of being anti-semitic," Stewart emphasised. "I do not think the 'Harry Potter' movies are anti-semitic. I really love the 'Harry Potter' movies, probably too much for a gentleman of my considerable age."

Stewart, according to Variety, said his original discussion about the Harry Potter goblins was "a lighthearted conversation among colleagues and chums" about what it was like first watching the Harry Potter movies as a Jewish man.

Stewart brought up the look of the goblins to talk about "how some tropes are so embedded in society that they're basically invisible, even in a considered process like moviemaking."

