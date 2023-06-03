London [UK], June 3 (ANI): Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended FA Cup final along with young batter Shubman Gill on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Pictures from the match went viral on social media in which the trio is seen sitting in the stands.

All of them were dressed in comfy and casual attire.

The FA Cup, or Football Association Challenge Cup, is an annual knockout football competition in men's domestic English football. It is the world's oldest national football competition, having begun in the 1871-72 season. The Football Association organises it.

Manchester City reached the final by blanking Sheffield United 3-0 while Manchester United stormed into the final by winning 7-6 against Brighton on penalties. After a Premier League win, Man City will be eyeing a treble by winning this title and the UEFA Champions League, where they will play Inter Milan in final later in June.

On the other hand, Man United will also aim to add their second trophy of the season after Carabao Cup.

Meanwhile, Kohli is gearing up for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia.

The final between Australia and India is set to take place between June 7 and 11, with June 12 earmarked as the reserve day. In Test Cricket, Virat Kohli has scored 8416 runs in 183 innings.

His highest score 254 was against South Africa in 2019. He has scored 28 centuries and 28 half-centuries in Test format. His batting average is 48.93. Kohli started off the year 2023 with an ODI century against Sri Lanka. He continued his brilliant performances in big events, being the second-highest run-scorer, and highest-run scorer for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

In four matches, he scored 297 runs at an average of 49.50, with best score of 186.Kohli had a great IPL 2023 season, in 14 matches of IPL 2023, he has scored 639 runs at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate above 139. He has scored two centuries and six fifties this season, with best score of 101*. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the league so far.

Talking about Anushka's work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

