Washington [US], October 26 (ANI): Hollywood star Anne Hathaway has revealed that while agreeing to host the 83rd annual Academy Awards in 2011 she knew that she was signing up for a gig that would be criticized no matter who watched.

According to Fox News, Hathaway, while appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live' with Andy Cohen, played a game where she had to give a one-word reply on pictures from her past.

When Cohen showed Hathaway a photo of her on stage with James Franco, she quickly responded, "We sucked." The audience erupted in laughter, including 'WWHL' guest Victoria Beckham, Cohen and Hathaway.

The pair had been vocally panned by critics as according to them they seemed to have little chemistry on stage as Hathaway gave her all, while Franco appeared to be detached all together, reported Fox News.

Hathaway previously told People magazine that Franco urged her to co-host the show with him despite her initial reservations. "Hey, can I dish some tea? I turned that gig down and James is the one that convinced me to do it," she said in 2019.

The actor continued, "When all the dust settled, I was just like, 'You gotta be kidding me. Your first instinct is usually the right one. And all the reasons why I turned it down came true."

As per Fox News, she added, "All of them. It's just a no-win situation. You're not trained at this, how is this going to enhance your life? All of the reasons why. Even the people who do it spectacularly well -- like Hugh Jackman, Jimmy Kimmel, Ellen DeGeneres -- usually just get a 'meh' from everyone. It's a really hard gig to stick the landing on." (ANI)

