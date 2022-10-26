One of the best Korean variety shows Young Actors' Retreat came to an end last Friday and our world has not been the same. It has left a deep void. We don't know what to do with our weekends now. It was such a delightful watch with some of the biggest Kdrama stars unwinding and letting their hair down. Be it the horror show or the flying chairs, they were just hilarious. What's amazing was the way all of the actors bonded despite not knowing much about each other. This also became a reunion for Itaewon Class, The Sound Of Magic and Love In Moonlight starcast. Now we miss them terribly! Young Actors' Retreat: 5 Reasons Why Indian Television Should Dump Bigg Boss And Adapt The Korean Variety Show.

The stars did give us hope that if the director of Young Actors' Retreat ever thinks of a season 2, they will all be game. Till then we are just revisiting our favourite moments from the show. Here are five of them.

Awkward first meet

It's not that the stars who participated in the series weren't aware of each other. Park Bo Gum and Park Seo-Joon have done cameos in each others' shows (Itaewon Class, Record Of Youth). But they aren't close friends. So the awkwardness between the teams was evident. Eventually, the games helped them break the ice and bond. The reason we love this is that we all feel inhibited when we meet people we aren't too familiar with. It's completely relatable. We loved that they didn't project a pretentious friendly vibe only to turn into bitter rivals later.

The flying chairs game

We haven't laughed so much in years as we did while watching Young Actors' retreat. It's a flying chair game where gestures can lead you to get dumped in a pool and you have no way to know why or when. The reactions the actors gave when they were drowned in water or flung high up to fall into the pool are just priceless. Hwang In-youp became the most affected victim here.

Park Seo Joon cutely messing up the memory game!

We know that can't be a moment to revisit but PSJ looks hot even when he is messing up his team's chances. That face is enough we feel. Just look at this scene, isn't it hilarious? It was so real...that moment when you know the answer but can't remember it. So us! PSJ overcompensated his lack of nerves during the first game with a 'Ghosts don't scare me' feat and perfectly supervising an eatery!

Hwang In-Youp being so adorbs!

Hwang In-youp being part of this show is enough to make us watch this series again and again. He is such an adorable kitten that you would want to protect him. Most of the participants take an immense liking to this actor who fears everything, gets nervous before every game, gives strange complicated cues in whisper challenges, and tries to make conversations with people despite being extremely shy, In-yeop has won us over and over again here. He never says no to any of the activities even though he isn't comfortable with many. In Yeop should do more variety shows! He is a treat to watch!

The fan reactions

In the finale, all three teams cook their respective menus for the handpicked fans by the crew. This was something PSJ had promised when Itaewon Class was about to air. These fans were so enamoured by their stars' presence and the realisation that they are one of them...what an amazing outcome of this special show. Young Actors' Retreat: 5 Things We Learnt About Kim Yoo Jung, Park Seo Joon, Hwang In Youp And More From Korean Variety Show

While the five reasons above make Young Actors' Retreat unforgettable, what we will miss the most is the feel-good feeling it gave us every weekend. We won't feel that feeling again!

