Washington DC [US], August 8 (ANI): What will Stephen Colbert do after his run on 'The Late Show' ends in May 2026? While many are wondering what's next, actor Josh Brolin seems to have offered him a new job.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Josh, who appeared on 'The Late Show' Wednesday night, jokingly suggested that Colbert should be his personal assistant. Colbert laughed and said the job might not be that hard.

"You know what, Josh Brolin, I bet that's a real easy job," Colbert said. "No calls in the middle of the night complaining about why the steam room isn't working from Josh Brolin."

Brolin also spoke about a recent motorcycle trip with friends. Colbert asked how he could get an invite next time, and Brolin replied that he would need to mess up his hair to fit in with the biker crew. Colbert joked, "After May," referring to when The Late Show ends.

"I'm going to get so cut. I'm going to do the fat shot drug. And I'm going to get super cut. I'm going to do nothing but protein ... eat 16 chickens a day," Colbert joked, referring to his plans after hosting duties end.

In July, CBS confirmed that 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' will end in May 2026. The network said it was a "financial decision" due to the tough TV market. However, there has been speculation that other reasons might be involved.

Colbert has been a strong critic of former President Donald Trump. As per The Hollywood Reporter, many have questioned whether the recent merger between CBS's parent company Paramount Global and Skydance, which needed FCC approval, had anything to do with the decision. CBS has denied that the cancellation had anything to do with politics or the merger. (ANI)

